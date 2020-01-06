D1 Baseball names Josh Jung Big 12 Player of the Decade

LUBBOCK, Texas — Josh Jung was named the Big 12 Player of the Decade by D1 Baseball on Monday.

The website came out with several lists for the best of the 2010s, and it settled on Jung as the Big 12’s best player and best third basemen of the decade.

The former Red Raider star is no stranger to awards. He accumulated 15 All-American awards over his three years in Lubbock.

As a Red Raider, Jung hit .348 with 33 home runs and 181 RBIs. In June, he was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the No. 8 overall pick of the draft.

