LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech softball was ranked No. 16 in D1 Softball’s Preseason Poll on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders went 42-16 last season and their campaign came to an end in the NCAA Regional. Several key pieces from last year’s squad are returning for 2020.

Their season opener is right around the corner, as they will play in the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans February 7-9.