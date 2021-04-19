D2 All-American Chandler Jacobs transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dallas Baptist men’s basketball transfer Chandler Jacobs committed to Texas Tech, he told ESPN Sunday.

Jacobs was a Division II All-American for the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. ESPN called Jacobs “the most coveted non-D1 prospect currently in the NCAA transfer portal.”

“I choose Texas Tech because of the challenge and opportunity it presents with the coaches leading the charge,” Jacobs told ESPN. “I believe God will use this new challenge to pull something out of me and develop me like no other. I trust Him, I believe He has prepared me and called me to this challenge, I just need to answer the call.”

He chose the Red Raiders over offers from California, Vanderbilt, Colorado State and other schools, he told ESPN.

Jacobs is an outstanding 3-point shooter, making 43.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc over his four-year career at DBU.

He is also an elite defensive player. He won the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard spent four seasons at Dallas Baptist after graduating from Elkins High School in Missouri City. He scored at least 14.9 points per game in each campaign.

Jacobs is the third player who Mark Adams has added to Texas Tech’s roster since taking over as head coach. East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen and Trinity Christian (Lubbock) guard Ethan Duncan both committed to Texas Tech.

Jacobs will be asked to help replace a slew of Red Raider guards that entered the transfer portal or declared for the draft, including Mac McClung, Kyler Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr.