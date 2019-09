Dakota Allen is back on an active NFL roster as the Oakland Raiders signed him off of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

The Raiders have signed LB Dakota Allen off the Rams practice squad, sources tell me and @PGutierrezESPN. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 24, 2019

Allen was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2019 and played with them the entire preseason. They subsequently cut him and added him to their practice squad.

He will make his Raider debut on September 29 at noon against the Indianapolis Colts.