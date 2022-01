Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola (89) celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with teammate Lane Taylor (65) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

HOUSTON — Danny Amendola finished the 2021 season with a bang, catching two touchdowns passes in the Houston Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Amendola made seven catches in total, going for 113 yards.

The effort nearly doubled Amendola’s yardage for the season. He had just 135 yards and one touchdown in seven games going into Sunday.

The 2021 season was the former Red Raider’s 13th in his NFL career. He played for the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins and Lions in addition to the Texans.