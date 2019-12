Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, throws a 19-yard touchdown pass to quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT — Former Red Raider Danny Amendola has forged an 11-year NFL career by catching balls, but Sunday he was on the other end of a touchdown.

Amendola took a pitch and threw the ball to quarterback David Blough for a touchdown. It was the third completion of his career and the second touchdown.

Amendola is doing more than just throwing passes this season. Going into Sunday’s regular season finale, he was 28 receiving yards away from topping his career high.