Darvin Ham among the Red Raider athletes to graduate this weekend

Former Texas Tech Basketball player and current Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham was one of 13 Texas Tech student athletes to earn his degree this weekend.

The college graduation moment for Darvin Ham. pic.twitter.com/GA994CiqIm — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 10, 2019

Darvin Ham left Texas Tech after three years for the NBA. He played 8 seasons and eventually started a coaching career that’s now landed him as the top assistant with the Bucks. Twenty-three years later, he completed his degree and walked in graduation ceremonies today. pic.twitter.com/URYh5BCnoB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2019

Ham played for the Red Raiders from 1993-96, helping lead them to the Sweet 16 in 1996.

He now has taken advantage of the Degree Completion Program, which allows student athletes to complete their degree even after using up their eligibility. Ham earned his degree in University Studies.

The 13 Red Raiders graduating this weekend are:

Football: Colt Garrett, Dominic Panazzolo, Quentin Yontz

Men’s Basketball: Darvin Ham

Men’s Track: Ardran Carr, Drew McMichael

Soccer: Jordan Duke

Baseball: Jamodrick McGruder

Women’s Basketball:Brittany Brewer

Women’s Golf: Sofia Garcia, Mami Yamamoto

Women’s Track: Maygen Smith, Taylor Rockwell