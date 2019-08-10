Darvin Ham among the Red Raider athletes to graduate this weekend

Former Texas Tech Basketball player and current Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham was one of 13 Texas Tech student athletes to earn his degree this weekend.
Ham played for the Red Raiders from 1993-96, helping lead them to the Sweet 16 in 1996.
He now has taken advantage of the Degree Completion Program, which allows student athletes to complete their degree even after using up their eligibility. Ham earned his degree in University Studies.
The 13 Red Raiders graduating this weekend are:
Football: Colt Garrett, Dominic Panazzolo, Quentin Yontz
Men’s Basketball: Darvin Ham
Men’s Track: Ardran Carr, Drew McMichael
Soccer: Jordan Duke
Baseball: Jamodrick McGruder
Women’s Basketball:Brittany Brewer
Women’s Golf: Sofia Garcia, Mami Yamamoto
Women’s Track: Maygen Smith, Taylor Rockwell