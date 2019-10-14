Davide Moretti named to Cousy Award Watch List

On Monday, Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti was one of 20 players nationally to be included on the initial Bob Cousy Award Watch List.

The award goes annually to the best point guard in college basketball, and has been handed out since 2004.

Moretti is one of just two Big 12 players to make the first list of 20, joined by Kansas’ Devon Dotson.

Last season, Moretti averaged 11.5 points per game and 2.4 assists per game as he was named to the Big 12 Conference Third-Team.

The Bob Cousy Award will be handed out on April 10, 2020.