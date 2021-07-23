Dawson Deaton named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior offensive lineman Dawson Deaton was named Friday to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top offensive center.

This is the second preseason accolade so far this summer for Deaton, who was previously recognized on the preseason All-Big 12 team just over a week ago. It is his second career appearance on the Rimington Trophy watch list as he was also honored early in the 2020 season.

Deaton, a native of Frisco, Texas, has anchored the Tech offensive line the past two seasons as he has started in 23-consecutive games entering 2021, including each of the past 22 at center. He is a two-time All-Big 12 honoree after earning second-team accolades by the conference coaches as a junior a year ago and then honorable mention recognition following his 2019 sophomore campaign.

The Rimington Trophy has been presented to the nation’s top center since 2000. The award is named in honor of Dave Rimington, who was a consensus first team All-American center at Nebraska from 1981-82. During that time, he became the only two-time winner of the John Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy uses the ones from the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to determine its winner. The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner.

If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will be named the winner. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

Deaton and the Red Raiders open preseason camp in exactly two weeks in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener against Houston in the Texas Kickoff.

