DB Seth Collins out for the season with shoulder injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech defensive back Seth Collins will miss the remainder of season with an injured shoulder, Matt Wells said Monday.

Wells said Collins has a fracture at the top of his shoulder. The injury happened in the Iowa State game on October 10.

Collins has been snakebitten throughout his college career. He played only three games as a junior at Oregon State in 2017 because of an injury and missed all of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

Collins began his career at Oregon State as a quarterback, moved to wide receiver in his sophomore season and became a defensive back ahead of the 2020 season.

The NCAA granted all football players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wells said Collins is leaning towards returning for the 2021 season.