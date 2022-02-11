EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith left the school to fill the same position with the New York Giants, the Giants announced Friday.

“We are happy for Coach Smith and his family that he will get to achieve a goal of his in coaching in the NFL and wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire said. “We are already in the process of identifying candidates for this important role on our staff.”

Smith had spent three seasons as Texas Tech’s running backs coach. He was the only coach on Matt Wells’ staff that McGuire retained to be part of his.

Before Texas Tech played in the Liberty Bowl against Mississippi State, Smith led practices while Interim Coach Sonny Cumbie was with his new team, Louisiana Tech.

Smith’s son, Donovan Smith, is a quarterback for the Red Raiders and started four games in 2021.

This will be Smith’s first NFL gig. He will work under new Giants head coach Brian Daboll.