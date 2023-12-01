LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech overpowered Houston Christian on its way to a 79-34 win Friday at United Supermarkets Arena.

After allowing the Huskies to score the first six points of the game, the Lady Raiders held HCU to just two points the rest of the first quarter, and the defense did not stop there. Houston Christian had just 16 points on six field goals through the first three quarters.

“The intensity level that our kids are playing with, and the effort they are playing with, they are bought in on the defensive side of it,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “They’ve realized in some of the games we’ve played the last couple of days that it’s keeping them in ballgames until we can get our offense going.”

The offense got going after falling behind 6-0. Six different Lady Raiders scored during a 16-0 run that gave Texas Tech the lead for good.

“We definitely knew that we could have an inside presence,” Gerlich said. “We’re going to need that moving forward.”

Four Lady Raiders recorded double-figures in the game – Jordyn Merritt, Jazmaine Lewis, Kilah Freelon, and Elina Arike. Merritt collected her first double-double of the year with a team-best 12 points and ten rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting (.500) with two blocks and an assist.

Texas Tech (9-0) is back in action against Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.