Erin DeGrate transfers to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marlene Stollings will have one less post player to work with this upcoming season.

Erin DeGrate has decided to play her final year of basketball as a graduate transfer at Baylor.

Lady Bears add Erin DeGrate as graduate transfer from Texas Tech to bolster roster in 2019-20@ErinBalls_254 Welcome 👏!https://t.co/dk4YCcLX9S #SicEm pic.twitter.com/X5fKKU6nAg — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) July 15, 2019

“Erin will bring us experience in the post and the size to complement Lauren [Cox], Queen [Egbo] and NaLyssa [Smith].,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said in a press release. “It’s always good to have a local kid come and invigorate the local fans like Juicy has done. Getting these two re-united will be good to see on the floor.”

The Waco native played two seasons for the Lady Raiders after transferring to Texas Tech from Louisville.

DeGrate averaged 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game while averaging 17.4 minute per game. She scored a career-high 21 points in a win over Oklahoma State last season.