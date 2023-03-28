ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – No. 22 Texas Tech fell in walk-off fashion for the third-straight game with Tuesday’s 11-10 loss to New Mexico at Santa Ana Star Field.

After watching Texas win on Saturday and Sunday in its final at-bat, the Lobos took their turn. Jake Holland clinched the win with a solo home run to left field off of Ryan Free, who fell to 2-3 with the loss.

The Red Raiders plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning, capped by Kevin Bazzell’s fifth hit of the day that brought home Hudson White and Jeric Curtis to put Texas Tech 10-8.

Derek Bridges made his season debut on the mound in the bottom of the seventh. He would strike out the first two batters he faced but would walk the next batter, and with Bridges on a limited pitch count, he was relieved by Ethan Coombes.

Coombes would give up back-to-back base hits that led to one run before he gave way to Free, who allowed the game-tying run on back-to-back wild pitches.

The Red Raiders would finish with 15 hits in the game with Bazzell finishing 5-for-5 with three doubles, four runs batted in and a run scored.

Texas Tech (18-8, 2-4) takes a four-game skid into its series with TCU, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park.