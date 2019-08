Former Texas Tech and current Cleveland Browns receiver Derrick Willies caught his first touchdown of the 2019 preseason, a four-yard score against the Indianapolis Colts.

Former Texas Tech wide receiver Derrick Willies gets in the end zone for the Browns with a four yard touchdown catch, his first of the 2019 preseason. pic.twitter.com/5DfrA4ObeP — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 17, 2019

Willies is going into his second season in the NFL as he tries to makes the Browns’ roster once again. Last season, he caught three passes for 61 yards before his season was cut short due to injury.

He will next be in action with Cleveland against Tampa Bay on Friday at 6:30 pm.