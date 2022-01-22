Despite Gray’s 32, Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 71-57

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Vivian Gray scored 32 points Saturday, but Texas Tech fell to Kansas 71-57.

The Lady Raiders played a strong first half and trailed by just one point by halftime. Gray posted 21 points in that half.

In the second half, the Jayhawks pulled away. Bryn Gerlich opened up the half with a go-ahead jump shot, but Kansas followed that with a 8-0 run.

Kansas got a big boost from its bench, which scored 24 points. Guard Chandler Porter led the team in scoring with 18 points.

The Lady Raiders were outscored 37-24 in the second half. They are now 9-9 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play.