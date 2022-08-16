LUBBOCK, Texas— There is plenty of potential across the board at all positions on the Texas Tech football team, but the position that may just have the most may be the tight ends.

Spearheaded by new tight ends coach Josh Cochran, fans should expect to see a versatile group of players.

“We’re starting to understand the whole scheme of things, and our football IQ has really grown,” said Cochran. “But I am blessed to work with some great, great kids, number one, but then some real talented individuals that love coming to play ball every day and I love coaching every day.”

There’s some intriguing options at the tight end position in 2022, starting with Texas A&M transfer Baylor Cupp. The former Aggie was the number one tight end prospect in the country in the 2019 class. He has had some injury setbacks in his career, but was still able to land on the preseason Mackey Award watch list.

Another tight end to keep an eye on, sophomore Mason Tharp. Standing at a whopping 6’9”, coaches would love to use his big frame as a red zone target.

“I’m fired up, you know those guys are invaluable,” said offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. “You may even see a little bit of 13 personnel come September.”