Digging Through the Depth Chart: Defensive Backs

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Red Raider secondary is a group that struggled at times last year, but Matt Wells brought in plenty of reinforcements to plug those holes.

Marquis Waters is in from Duke, Malik Dunlap arrived from NC State, Rayshad Williams came over from UCLA and Reggie Pearson was brought in from Wisconsin.

It’s impossible to tell exactly how each one of those players will fit into the defense in their first year with Texas Tech, but getting that much Power Five experience in the defensive back room is bound to help.

“They have a bunch of talent, and they know how to play, and they played at the other universities they were at,” Cornerback DaMarcus Fields said of his new teammates. “And I think most of ’em are just ready to work. I like that, just in general and we could always work with that.”

Those transfers will have to help replace Zech McPhearson, who was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles after creating six turnovers last year.

Another player that may be asked to fill his void is Adrian Frye, who’s had an up-and-down three years in Lubbock.

He was a Freshman All-American at cornerback, moved to safety in 2019 and then went back to cornerback last season, but only started one game.

Frye showed in his freshman season that he has the talent to be one of the better defensive backs in the Big 12. With McPhearson gone, he has the chance to step back in at his original position and regain that form.

Fields, an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year, figures to start at cornerback. Eric Monroe, a former national champion with LSU, had 60 tackles last season and will likely start again at safety.

Further down the depth chart are young guys, like redshirt freshmen Nate Floyd and Kobee Minor, and an old guy, Seth Collins, who’s in his seventh year of college football and at his third position.

While the secondary was lit up against Houston Baptist and Oklahoma, it turned in some good performances as well. The experience from the transfers will help develop some consistency.