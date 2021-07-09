Digging Through the Depth Chart: Offensive Line

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will have to replace standout guard Jack Anderson on the offensive line, but the group does have a good bit of experience.

Center Dawson Deaton and left guard Weston Wright are returning after they both started every game last season. Deaton was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Senior Josh Burger will be back as well. The Wofford transfer played tackle last season but may kick inside to guard this year to replace Anderson.

The big addition on the line was TJ Storment, who has plenty of experience himself. 2021 will be his sixth season in college and Texas Tech will be the fifth school he’s played at.

He started his career at Old Dominion, did one year at Fullerton College, and spent the 2019 season at Colorado State before landing at TCU last year. He’s started 19 games at left tackle in his career and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last year with the Frogs

Storment enrolled ahead of the spring semester last season, and he said that getting the chance to practice with his new teammates was helpful.

“I think it kind of helps you mesh as a unit as well,” he said. “Until you put the pads on and go full go, there’s really no way to truly bond, especially as an offensive line. Until you get those live reps it’s very challenging to develop, and I think that’s one pro to having spring ball.”

Elsewhere on the line, expect Caleb Rogers to get some time at right tackle after he played in nine games as a true freshman last year. Sophomore Ethan Carde and freshmen Larry Moore are in the mix for snaps at tackle as well.

Developing a good offense starts with solid protection up front, and Texas Tech has plenty of guys with Big 12 experience in this group. They struggled to protect the quarterback at times last year, but adding someone like Storment to protect the blind side could do wonders for the whole offense.