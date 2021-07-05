Digging Through the Depth Chart: Quarterbacks

LUBBOCK, Texas — The quarterback position at Texas Tech has been unstable since Patrick Mahomes left Lubbock, but perhaps Tyler Shough can be the man to solidify it.

Alan Bowman is now at Michigan, and Matt Wells brought in Shough from Oregon to replace him.

Shough spent the first two seasons of his career with the Ducks backing up Justin Herbert, who went on to win the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Shough took over the starting position last year, and led Oregon to a 4-3 record and a Pac-12 Championship. He threw for 1,599 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games. Over a two-game stretch against Washington State and UCLA, he compiled 646 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Still, it wasn’t a perfect season. In Oregon’s biggest win of the year, a 31-24 Pac-12 Championship Game triumph over USC, Shough contributed just 91 passing yards. He was then benched in the Ducks’ Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State, and entered the transfer portal after the season.

Shough has good size at 6-foot-5, throws a crisp spiral and is a capable runner. Those attributes make him a potential NFL prospect if he’s able to clean up some other aspects of his game.

He’s also brought a strong work ethic to Texas Tech, which he displayed in spring practices.

“Once he got here and we got the green light, I don’t think you’ve seen a player that’s been in our facility more than he has,” offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said. “In terms of studying, in terms of watching film, you have to run him off the practice field.”

Shough figures to get the first crack at the starting job, but he will have some competition, and he’s enjoyed competing with the other QBs in practice.

“All the guys have great energy, great personalities and are ready to work,” he said. “They’ve kind of embraced me from Day One and really it’s been about competition, it’s been about getting better as a team and I really respect that, and I’m thankful for it.”

Aside from Shough, Henry Colombi is back after he saw significant action last season. The Utah State transfer played in six games for the Red Raiders, and started a 31-24 win over West Virginia.

Colombi may not have the same athletic traits as Shough, but he does limit mistakes and has experience in the offense.

True freshman Behren Morton may not be ready just yet, but he projects to have a bright future. Texas Tech also has Frenship product Donovan Smith and sophomore Maverick McIvor filling out the position.