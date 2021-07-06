Digging Through the Depth Chart: Running Backs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has an experienced running back group in 2021, as every player that rushed for more than ten yards last year is returning to the team.

The expected starter is the same player that’s started each of the last two seasons: SaRodorick Thompson. The junior out of Irving has combined for more than 1,653 total yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two campaigns.

Thompson is solidly built, has a nose for the end zone and has breakaway speed when he gets into the open field, which he displayed on his 75-yard touchdown against Texas last year.

“SaRodorick, very explosive, very powerful,” offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said. “I think he’s a great inside zone runner. And I think that he has really good vision. I think for his development as a running back is in the passing game, in terms of his hands. Continue to develop his ability to catch the ball and be consistent.”

Thompson did get surgery on his shoulder in the spring. Matt Wells said that he should be back in August, but a timetable for his return wasn’t exact.

If he can’t go for the first few games of the season, Texas Tech has a few good options to replace him.

Monterey alum Xavier White had a breakout season last year, posting 436 rushing yards on a very impressive seven yards per carry. He had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in three different games.

Behind White on the depth chart is Tahj Brooks, who showed some flashes as a true freshman last season, and Chadarius Townsend, who came to Lubbock after playing a couple of seasons for Nick Saban at Alabama.

All three of Thompson, White and Brooks see a good bit of playing time this year, which provides Texas Tech some nice depth in the running back room.