Digging Through The Depth Chart: Tight Ends

LUBBOCK, Texas — The tight end position isn’t one that’s been heavily involved in Texas Tech’s offense so far in the Matt Wells era, but that could change in the first year under Sonny Cumbie.

Two-year starter Travis Koontz will return for a second senior season and should play a lot again in 2021, but perhaps the most intriguing tight end on the team is John Holcomb.

Coaches were really excited about Holcomb last season, he and saw the field a good bit as a true freshman.

Holcomb comes from Wellington, a small, Class 2A school in the Panhandle and did look a little raw last season, but his tools make him promising.

He has a good frame and runs well for a tight end, which gives him the potential to be a real weapon in the passing game.

He’s currently listed at 220 pounds, and will probably have to bulk up a bit if he wants to play every down.

When looking at the tight end depth chart, Koontz will still probably be the starter going into the season, followed by Holcomb.

Behind them, Texas Tech has Junior College transfer Jason Lloyd and two freshmen: Mason Tharp and Jed Castles.

The tight ends’ impact on this team will depend heavily on how Sonny Cumbie chooses to deploy them: whether he keeps them mostly as blockers or gets them running some more routes.

But they do have a returning starter with plenty of experience in Koontz and a player with plenty of upside in Holcomb.