Digging Through the Depth Chart: Wide Receivers

LUBBOCK, Texas — There’s plenty of good, young talent in Texas Tech’s wide receiver group, but one player clearly stands out above the rest.

That would be Erik Ezukanma, who established himself as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 receiving option last season. The man they call “Easy” was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after posting 748 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

“He practices like that,” Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie said of Ezukanma’s all-conference selection. “He practices with great effort, with great competitive character. He’s blocking his tail off. So (I’m) really encouraged by how he sets the standard in that room for the younger guys.”

What makes Ezukanma special is his ability as a deep threat. He has a terrific combination of size and athleticism, which allows him to get down the field and make contested catches over defenders. His average catch went for 16.4 yards last season, by far the best mark on the team.

Ezukanma did break his arm in the spring, and Matt Wells said his recovery would be evaluated in August.

Aside from Ezukanma, Texas Tech has to replace some of last season’s top targets as Ja’Lynn Polk and KeSean Carter transferred away and TJ Vasher left for the NFL. Polk transferred to Washington and Carter went to Houston. Vasher signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

One replacement will be two-time All-Sun Belt selection Kaylon Geiger. The Troy transfer totaled 1,625 receiving yards over the past two seasons and figures to make an immediate impact.

Seniors McLane Mannix and Dalton Rigdon will see time in the slot. Both battled injuries in 2020; Mannix played in three games and Rigdon appeared in seven.

There’s also a plethora of young targets potentially ready to step into a bigger role. Myles Price had the second-most receiving yards on the team last year and his elusiveness makes him dangerous in the open field.

Loic Fouonji, Trey Cleveland, JJ Sparkman and even true freshman Jerand Bradley all have the tools to make a significant impact next season.

There’s some uncertainty at wide receiver with Ezukanma’s injury and unproven players in important roles, but this group has the talent to be one of the best units on the team if things break right.