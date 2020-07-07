Dodgers add Clayton Beeter to 60-man player pool

LOS ANGELES — Less than a month after being drafted, former Texas Tech pitcher Clayton Beeter will join the Los Angeles Dodgers in California. The Dodgers added Beeter to their 60-man player pool on Monday.

Los Angeles selected Beeter with the No. 66 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft on June 11. Twenty-five days later, he’ll be practicing with the big league club.

The Dodgers officially signed Beeter Sunday night.

Beeter will join a fellow former Red Raider in Hollywood, as the Dodgers added Lubbock native AJ Ramos to their squad on July 2.

Related Story: Lubbock native AJ Ramos signs deal with the Dodgers

Before getting drafted, Beeter was at Texas Tech for three years, pitching to a 2.81 ERA in 41.2 innings.