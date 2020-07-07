Dodgers add Clayton Beeter to 60-man player pool

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Photo courtesy of Nexstar Media Group.

LOS ANGELES — Less than a month after being drafted, former Texas Tech pitcher Clayton Beeter will join the Los Angeles Dodgers in California. The Dodgers added Beeter to their 60-man player pool on Monday.

Los Angeles selected Beeter with the No. 66 pick of the 2020 MLB Draft on June 11. Twenty-five days later, he’ll be practicing with the big league club.

The Dodgers officially signed Beeter Sunday night.

Beeter will join a fellow former Red Raider in Hollywood, as the Dodgers added Lubbock native AJ Ramos to their squad on July 2.

Before getting drafted, Beeter was at Texas Tech for three years, pitching to a 2.81 ERA in 41.2 innings.

