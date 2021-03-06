Dominant Monteverde, Conley’s grand slam lead way as TTU baseball tops SHSU 8-0

HOUSTON — Patrick Monteverde threw seven shutout innings and Cal Conley hit a monstrous grand slam as No. 10 Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State 8-0 in TTU’s second game of the Shriners College Classic.

Monteverde, a Seton Hill transfer, has yet to allow a run after three starts in a Red Raider uniform. Saturday, he struck out nine hitters and permitted just three hits.

His location was on point throughout the game and his pitches had sharp late movement. He used a fastball, changeup and breaking ball to shut down the Bearkat lineup.

Sam Houston State starter Matt Dillard was nearly as effective as Monteverde. Texas Tech scratched across one unearned run against him in six innings, on a Jace Jung sacrifice fly.

SHSU coach Jay Sirianni turned to his bullpen to start the seventh, and Texas Tech teed off. Jung and Dylan Neuse drove in runs with singles before Conley cranked a pitch into Minute Maid Park’s right field upper deck for a grand slam, breaking the game open.

There's 💣, and then there's what Cal Conley just hit.



Upper tank grand salami. pic.twitter.com/EyQw8x379p — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 6, 2021

The win was the seventh in a row for the Red Raiders. They beat Texas State in the Shriners Classic Friday, and will wrap up their weekend in Houston against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sunday at 11:00 a.m.