LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Red Raiders to a 33-30 double-overtime win over No. 25 Houston.

This is Smith’s second career weekly accolade. He was the conference’s top newcomer on last season after Tech’s win over Iowa State. The Frenship product is the first Red Raider to receive Offensive Player of the Week accolades since Jett Duffey on Oct. 7, 2019.

Smith scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime on a 9-yard scramble to give Texas Tech its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.

Smith had a career day against the Cougars, setting career highs for passing yards (350), completions (36) and passing attempts (58), while also rushing for 31 yards on 21 carries. Two of his final carries on the day proved to be difference makers overall as he snapped his career-long run with a 27-yard scamper late in regulation that eventually set up a game-tying field goal from Trey Wolff with three seconds remaining.

Smith will make his sixth career start Saturday when the Red Raiders face another ranked opponent in No. 16/12 N.C. State. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Raleigh with coverage provided nationally on ESPN2 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.