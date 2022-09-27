TYLER, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season.

The sophomore threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Texas Tech’s overtime win over No. 22 Texas. Smith added 42 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground.

The Frenship product was named honorable mention for the Tyler Rose Award earlier this season.

