Donovan Smith replaces Henry Colombi at quarterback

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

NORMAN, Oklahoma – Freshman Donovan Smith took over at quarterback for Texas Tech in the team’s game at Oklahoma Saturday.

Smith came in after Henry Colombi was shakes up getting tackled along the sideline He remained in the game in the second half.

Smith redshirted last season after signing with Texas Tech out of Frenship in the class of 2020. He was mainly used on specialty plays in 2021 before Saturday.

His drive at the end of the first half ended without points after Texas Tech’s field goal unit did not take the field in time, allowing the clock to expire.