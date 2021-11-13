Freshman Donovan Smith starts at QB vs. Iowa State

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith made the first start of his career against Iowa State Saturday.

Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie announced Wednesday that Henry Colombi would miss the game with an illness. Tyler Shough remains out after breaking his collarbone in September.

Smith saw the first extended action of his collegiate career in the Red Raiders’ most recent game against Oklahoma. He replaced an injured Colombi in the second quarter and completed 17 of 22 passes for 192 yards. He turned the ball over twice and connected with JJ Sparkman for a touchdown.

Before that game, Smith saw the field, but was mostly used on running plays. He had 22 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns before Saturday.

Smith is the son of Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith. He is originally from Las Vegas, but played his senior season of high school at Wolfforth Frenship. He redshirted his first season at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech and Iowa State is being shown on ESPN2.