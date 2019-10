LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior defensive back Doug Coleman was named to two more midseason All-America teams Wednesday.

Both the Associated Press and the Sporting news including Coleman on their midseason teams.

Coleman, who leads the nation with six interceptions, was recognized by The Athletic on Tuesday.

All six of Coleman’s interceptions have come over the last four games.

Texas Tech hosts Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.