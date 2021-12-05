Texas Tech hires Zach Kittley as offensive coordinator, RRN confirms

Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley celebrates as his team scores a touchdown against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football hired Zach Kittley to be its offensive coordinator, Red Raider Nation confirmed Sunday.

Kittley was previously the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, where he engineered the nation’s top passing offense.

Joey McGuire had previously appointed Sonny Cumbie to run his offense, but Cumbie instead left to be Louisiana Tech’s head coach.

WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for an FBS-leading 5,570 yards under Kittley’s tutelage. That total was 1,121 more than any other quarterback had in 2021.

Kittley and Zappe came to Lubbock in 2020 while with Houston Baptist and almost upset the Red Raiders. Zappe threw for 567 yards and the Red Raiders held on for a 35-33 victory.

Kittley has Texas Tech ties. He is a Texas Tech alum and worked with Patrick Mahomes as a graduate assistant in 2015. His father, Wes Kittley, is TTU’s track and field coach.