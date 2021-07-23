Dru Baker signs with Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Former Texas Tech outfielder Dru Baker officially turned professional Friday. MLB.com reported that he signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays drafted Baker in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. MLB.com reported that Baker signed a contract worth $431,800.

Baker was Texas Tech’s leadoff hitter for most of the 2021 season. He finished the year with a .343 batting average, 20 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell is the only one of the nine Red Raiders drafted to announce that he is returning to Texas Tech.