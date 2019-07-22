Duke Kicinski named Outdoor Field Scholar Athlete of the Year

Duke Kicinski capped off an impressive Natonal Championship winning season on Monday as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named him the Men’s Outdoor Field Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Kicinski won the individual national title in Austin last month, which helped push the Red Raiders to the first ever team championship in school history.

Off the field, Kicinski also just wrapped up his graduate degree at Tech, which is in Business Administration. He ends his Red Raider career as a two-time Second Team Academic All-Big 12 athlete.