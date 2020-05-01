Duke transfer LB Jacob Morgenstern signs with Texas Tech

North Carolina wide receiver Rontavius Groves (4) carries the ball while Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern (40) looks for the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the signing of Duke graduate transfer linebacker and special teamer Jacob Morgenstern on Friday.

Morgenstern played the previous three seasons for Duke, totaling eight tackles. Seven of those tackles came in the 2019 season.

He won the Bill Keziah Award for Duke in 2019, given to the top Blue Devil special teams player.

Morgenstern is a graduate transfer, meaning he will be able to play immediately for the Red Raiders. Special teams figure to be a big part of his role in Lubbock.

On March 17, Morgenstern committed to Kent State, but chose to flip his commitment to Texas Tech on April 30.

Morgenstern originally hails from LaGrange, New York. He is 6’4″ and weighs 210 pounds.