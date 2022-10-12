LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech seniors Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq were both named All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention selections on Wednesday. The conference announced the 2022-23 preseason awards following votes from the league’s head coaches and will release its Big 12 Preseason Poll on Thursday.

Obanor returns for his second season after averaging ten points and 5.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 season. Aimaq is in his first season after transferring to Texas Tech from Utah Valley State, where he was the 2021 WAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

Obanor and Aimaq’s selections give Texas Tech 20 Preseason All-Big 12 selections in program history.

Kansas guard and former Red Raider Kevin McCullar also received an honorable mention selection.

Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. was named the 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, while Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield was named the Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Keyonte George is the second consecutive Baylor player named Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Preseason Player of the Year: Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Keyonte George, Baylor

Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Adam Flagler, Baylor*; Jalen Wilson, Kansas*; Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State; Mike Miles Jr., TCU*; Timmy Allen, Texas; Marcus Carr, Texas

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)