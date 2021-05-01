Eagles take Zech McPhearson in 4th round of NFL Draft

Texas Tech’s Zech McPhearson (8) scores a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

CLEVELAND — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

McPhearson was the first Red Raider selected in the 2021 draft.

After transferring to Texas Tech from Penn State, McPhearson played two seasons in the scarlet and black.

He broke out as a senior in 2020, making 53 tackles, intercepting four passes and recovering two fumbles. He showed a nose for the end zone as well, returning a fumble and a blocked kick for a touchdown.

As a junior in 2019, he had 51 tackles and five passes defended.

McPhearson comes from an extremely athletic family. All seven of his siblings played a sport at either the collegiate of professional level.