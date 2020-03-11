Edmoundson earns Big 12 Pitcher of Week

LUBBOCK, Texas —

After a perfect week in the circle, junior southpaw Erin Edmoundson was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the week, announced Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference office.



Etching her name in the Texas Tech record book, Edmoundson tossed the third perfect game in school history against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, Mar. 7. Edmoundson held her ERA to a perfect 0.00 last week and racked up three wins and 15 strikeouts (10.5 per game) through just 10 innings of work.



The Deer Park, Texas, native limited batters to a .063 batting average and issued just one walk over the course of the week. Edmoundson picked up the win in game one where she struck out five Hornets in Tech’s run-rule over Delaware State. She prevented a single run from scoring and limited the Hornets to two hits – the only two hits she gave up for the entire weekend. Edmoundson played her part at the plate as well and collected one hit, one run, one walk and one RBI.



Her next outing was a relief win in Tech’s nine-inning victory over Marist. After the Red Foxes tied the game, Edmoundson entered the circle in the top of the eighth with a runner on first. She immediately fielded her position and collected a strikeout and easy grounder to end the threat. She held on in the ninth and used a pair of strikeouts and another easy grounder to seal her second victory of the weekend.



Finally, her perfect game against Fairleigh Dickinson happened to be the first perfect game thrown by any Red Raider since the 2001 season. Ending the almost two-decade-long drought, Edmoundson tallied seven strikeouts through five spotless innings to secure the incredible achievement.



The Red Raiders are set to continue action with five games at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Mar. 11-14. For all the latest information on the Texas Tech softball team, visit TexasTech.com or follow @TexasTechSB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.