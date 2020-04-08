Edmoundson earns shortened-season All-America nod

by: Texas Tech Press Release

LUBBOCK, Texas — After the close of the abbreviated 2020 softball season, junior pitcher Erin Edmoundson represented the Texas Tech softball team with a Shortened Season Second Team All-America nod from Softball America.
 
Finishing the season as the publication’s 26th-ranked player, Edmoundson made major waves in her third season with the Red Raiders. The southpaw ended the regular season with a 10-4 record and became the second Red Raider in program history to throw a perfect game – doing so against Fairleigh Dickinson on Mar. 7.
 
Edmoundson led the Red Raiders with 10 wins, 93 strikeouts and a .180 opponent batting average through 78.2 innings pitched. Additionally, she ranked fourth on the team with a .300 batting average. The Deer Park, Texas, native struck out a career-high 12 hitters against Louisiana Tech on February 22 and earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week laurels following her perfect game – the third flawless sheet in school history.
 
The hurler was one of three Big 12 pitchers to earn shortened season All-America recognition and one of nine Big 12 players honored by Softball America.
 
The Red Raiders finished the shortened season with a 17-9 overall record.

