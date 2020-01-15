Edwards’ career high propels No. 23 Texas Tech past Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 23 Texas Tech’s performance at Kansas State was not pretty, but the Red Raiders secured their first true road win of the season, winning 77-63.

Both teams put together short stints of excellence for the contest’s first 30 minutes, but the Wildcats ran out of steam at the end.

Kyler Edwards was Texas Tech’s most consistent scorer throughout the game, setting a career high with 24 points. He’s struggled with his shot this season, but hit a 3-pointer and two key inside shots down the stretch Tuesday to help the Red Raiders seal the win.

His scoring was especially crucial because Texas Tech was missing Terrence Shannon again. Tuesday was the second game that the freshman has missed with a strained back.

In a game that was full of runs, Texas Tech made its first immediately. After six straight points by Edwards, a Davide Moretti 4-point play gave the Red Raiders a 10-0 lead.

Texas Tech controlled the game for most of the first half and went up by as much as 15 points. The Red Raiders looked poised for a blowout, but Kansas State made an 11-0 run towards the end of the first half. A 9-0 run in the second half gave the Wildcats the lead.

Texas Tech went back ahead with clutch rebounding and Edwards’ scoring, building a comfortable lead that it would not lose.

The Red Raiders made big strides on the glass Tuesday, snagging seven more rebounds than Kansas State. The performance comes after they struggled to rebound against Baylor and West Virginia. Kevin McCullar had two important layups off of offensive rebounds in the second half.

The Red Raiders had trouble keeping control of the ball, coughing up 16 turnovers. They had three shot clock violations early and lost several possessions on bad passes. Eight of those turnovers came in as many minutes to start the game.

Kansas State was even more sloppy with the ball, turning it over 20 times.

Texas Tech struggled with a sub-.500 team that figures to be at the bottom of the Big 12, but got back in the win column on the road.

Next, the Red Raiders return to Lubbock for a clash with Iowa State. The game tips at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

