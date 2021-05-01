Eli Howard joins Falcons as undrafted free agent

Texas Tech defensive lineman Eli Howard (53) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

ATLANTA — Former Texas Tech defensive end Eli Howard reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, his agency announced Saturday.

Howard was a leader and contributor for Texas Tech’s defense over a four-year career in Lubbock. He finished his Red Raider career with 98 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

He received All-Big 12 recognition in all four seasons, making the Second Team in 2019 and being named an Honorable Mention the other three.

Two Red Raiders were taken in the NFL Draft Saturday: CB Zech McPhearson by the Philadelphia Eagles in round four and G Jack Anderson by the Buffalo Bills in round seven.

TJ Vasher also signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.