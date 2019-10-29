Emerson Solano named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday, Texas Tech junior Emerson Solano was named the Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Solano set a career high in digs over the weekend in a loss to Oklahoma.

This marks her first ever weekly Big 12 award.

