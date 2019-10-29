Emerson Solano named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

On Monday, Texas Tech junior Emerson Solano was named the Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
The honor comes after Solano set a career high in digs over the weekend in a loss to Oklahoma.
This marks her first ever weekly Big 12 award.
by: Red Raider Nation StaffPosted: / Updated:
