Energetic Jones looks to turn around Texas Tech secondary

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 is a passing league, and its teams need strong secondaries to survive the aerial onslaughts they face each week.

Last year, Texas Tech was lacking in that area. The Red Raiders allowed 307.8 passing yards per game, third-to-last in FBS football. Their inability to stop opponents through the air was a major factor in their subpar 4-8 record.

Derek Jones was brought to Lubbock to fix that.

The experienced defensive backs coach came to Texas Tech after spending the previous 12 seasons at Duke. In 2019, the Blue Devils allowed just 199 passing yards per game, the 24th best number in the nation.

A major part of Jones’s coaching philosophy is developing an aggressive mindset. In a February press conference after he was hired, he explained that mentality is the first trait he looks for in a player.

“You could say athleticism, you could say size, speed, everything else, but mentality has to be first,” Jones said of what he wants in a defensive back. “Some good things are gonna happen, some bad things are gonna happen, but you have to be competitive.”

He calls his group of defensive backs “cheetahs,” and explained that he came up with the moniker after watching the animals on National Geographic, noticing how they locked in on their prey’s hip while hunting.

When tackling, Jones wants his defensive backs to do the same thing.

“When you watch a cheetah chase a gazelle, antelope, zebra, whatever it is, he always watches the back side of the hip. They’re always in great body position,” Jones said.

“If you think about the characteristics of a cheetah, those should be the same characteristics of a defensive back.”

The most important aspect of playing defensive back is having elite eye discipline; therefore the first step in training a defensive back is to train their eyes. Eye discipline must be practiced like any other part of the game you expect to perfect. #Ap2w pic.twitter.com/2fWkJ0L0He — Derek Jones (@CoachdjCheetah) February 14, 2020

Jones pairs an energetic personality with his catchphrase, and he shows it off on the practice field. Cornerback Adrian Frye told an anecdote from a recent practice in which Jones raced far across the field to congratulate Zech McPhearson on an interception.

“I can’t tell you the last time we’ve had a coach that’s been that juiced up,” Frye said with a smirk. “Being that energetic is going to be very positive for our DB room.”

Frye also said that Jones is constantly giving the defensive backs advice, fine-tuning them for gameday. If a player makes a mistake in a game, he should already know what the correction should be based on what Jones has told him in practice.

“Everything he’s doing, he’s not doing it for no reason,” Frye said. “He’s always told us that when it comes to gameday, he’s not going to say anything. By that time we’re gonna know what he’s going to say.”

Jones also brings schematic changes to the defense. Texas Tech used an outside linebacker in the slot last season, but Jones will put a defensive back in that spot in 2019.

The move sacrifices size and could hurt Texas Tech against the run, but it will boost the defense’s pass coverage. For a team that got slaughtered through the air in the pass-happy Big 12, having a player on the field who’s more capable of sticking with receivers could work wonders.

Jones developed the philosophy while he was at Duke. Eventual NFL receiver Jamison Crowder torched the Blue Devils’ defense from the slot in practice, and Jones and his fellow coaches figured they would need a more capable coverage player matched up with him.

After putting a cornerback in the slot, Duke limited its opponents’ explosive plays.

At Keith Patterson’s suggestion, Jones has already selected McPhearson to play that position for him at Texas Tech.

McPhearson is a physical player, which makes him equipped to handle the blitzing and run stopping responsibilities of the position. He’s also quick enough to stick with shifty slot receivers.

So far, the results have been positive.

“He’s done wonderful,” Jones said. “He’s a smart guy, he’s a conscientious guy and he’s picked it up really well.”

With McPhearson moving inside, Frye will switch back to cornerback from safety, where he played last year. McPhearson’s move allows him to share the field with Frye and Ja’Marcus Ingram, which Jones feels is Texas Tech’s best combination of cornerbacks.

Of course, there is only so much a coach can do. Even if the defensive backs are in the right spots, they need talent to compete with the Big 12’s home run hitting wide receivers. For whatever reason, the Red Raider defensive backs often weren’t up to the challenge last season.

With Jones in the fold, Texas Tech hopes that will change.