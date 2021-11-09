Enthusiastic McGuire introduces himself to Texas Tech fans

LUBBOCK, Texas — It took little time for new Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire to show Red Raider fans the passionate, energetic man he is.

Less than a minute after he was announced at his introductory press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium Monday, McGuire stepped away from the microphone and led the crowd in a brief, but ardent “Raider Power” chant, pumping his fist as he belted out the first “RAIDER” of his Texas Tech career.

“Man, I’ve been waiting all my life to do that,” he said through a grin.

McGuire came to Texas Tech from Baylor, where he coached an assortment of different positions over five seasons. Before Baylor, he was the head coach at Cedar Hill High School from 2003-2016, where he won the first three state titles in school history.

His roots run deep through Texas High School Football, as evidenced by the 1,500 texts he said he received after the news broke Monday, many of which were from Texas High School Football coaches.

McGuire explained that the relationships he’s built with high school coaches and players will help him at his new job. Indeed, three current Cedar Hill players committed to play for him at Texas Tech after his hire was announced Monday.

“I’m a high school coach that coaches college football,” he said. “I think you saw last night, and you’ll see hopefully in the next few days that that is definitely going to pay off for this football team.”

McGuire billed himself as a coach who thrives on forming relationships, particularly with his players. His next order of business is to do so with the current Texas Tech players.

McGuire acknowledged that with a new coach coming in, other schools will want to poach players from the team. He met with about 10 players Monday and plans to meet one-on-one with more, pitching them on why they should stay in Lubbock and play for him. He even took the time to shake the hands of some players who attended the event.

“It’s going to sound crazy, but it’s time to recruit this team,” he said.

Tuesday was McGuire’s first time at Texas Tech as the head football coach, but he is already familiar with the institution. His best friend played at Tech under Spike Dykes, and his daughter attended the school as well.

McGuire signed a six-year contract with Texas Tech, but he plans to be in Lubbock for even longer.

“I was at Cedar Hill for 20 years. I was at Baylor for five, and I will die here at Texas Tech.”