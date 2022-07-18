LUBBOCK, TX — The Matador Club, a NIL collective made up of Texas Tech alumni, is signing the entire Texas Tech Football team to “five-figure” NIL deals, the group announced Monday.

Every member of the football team, from full-scholarship athletes to walk-ons, will be included in the deal. The Matador Club’s goal is to have the players use their name, image, and likeness to support non-profit businesses and charities around the Lubbock community.

The group was founded by former Texas Tech offensive lineman Cody Campbell, who hopes the collective will promote civic involvement as opposed to product-based endorsement deals.

“This is NIL done the right way,” said Campbell, who donated $25 million in December to renovate the South end zone at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech football players will be singing their NIL contracts in Lubbock from July 19-22. This article will be updated as this story continues to develop. For more information on the Matador Club, click here.