Eric Monroe to come back for another season at Texas Tech

On Friday, Texas Tech defensive back Eric Monroe went to Twitter to announce that he would utilize his extra year of eligibility and return to Texas Tech for another season.

I know God has a plan for me. I don't know exactly what it is but I'm ready for it🙏🏾#runyourownrace pic.twitter.com/ec7cID0rso — Eric Monroe (@IBallLikeMelo_) December 18, 2020

Monroe came to Tech this past season as a grad transfer from LSU, and played in all 10 games. He was third on the team with 60 total tackles and added two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Monroe is the fourth Texas Tech senior defensive starter to announce that he will return for another year, joining Riko Jeffers, Colin Schooler and DaMarcus Fields.