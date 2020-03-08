Erin Edmoundson throws 5 inning perfect game in TTU softball’s 8-0 win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Erin Edmoundson threw five perfect innings in Texas Tech’s 8-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday.

The game was shortened to five innings because of a run rule. The perfect game is the third in the history of the program, and the first since 2001.

Edmoundson struck out seven Fairleigh Dickinson hitters in the effort.

The Red Raiders put up a seven-spot in the fourth inning to pad their lead. Chloe Cobb ripped a pinch hit, three-run double in the inning.

The win was Texas Tech’s second of the day, as it also beat Marist in the first game of a doubleheader.

That game was closer; it took a walk-off double by Yvonne Whaley to push the Red Raiders past the Foxes 2-1.

Texas Tech’s final game of the weekend is Sunday at 11 a.m. against Delaware State.