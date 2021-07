On Thursday, Tennessee Softball officially announced that it had added former Texas Tech pitcher Erin Edmoundson to its roster as a transfer.

excited for the next journey🧡 https://t.co/glPMgyRH3F — Erin Edmoundson (@erinedmoundson) July 8, 2021

Edmoundson spent four years in Lubbock, as she appeared in 130 games in the scarlet and black and started 71 games on the mound.

The lefty from Deer Park, Texas will have one more year of eligibility to use in Knoxville for the Volunteers.