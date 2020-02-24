ESPN Bracketology predicts Texas Tech-Virginia rematch in first round of March Madness

rginia’s Kyle Guy (5) and his teammates celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ESPN says the two teams that played in last year's title game could meet again in March Madness

LUBBOCK, Texas — In ESPN’s latest March Madness Bracket projection, Texas Tech is matched up with a familiar foe: the Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia beat Texas Tech in the 2019 National Championship Game,

This year, neither team is quite at the same level as last season. ESPN is projecting Texas Tech as a 7 seed and Virginia as a 10 seed in the tournament.

ESPN’s Bracketology is fluid and changes as the season goes along, but it would be fascinating if these two teams played again in the first round of March Madness.