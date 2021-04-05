ESPN: Darvin Ham no longer a Texas Tech head coach candidate

LUBBOCK, Texas — Darvin Ham is no longer a candidate for the vacant Texas Tech head men’s basketball coach position, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Wojnarowski reported that after he talked with Texas Tech officials, Ham plans to stay in the NBA and will attempt to get a head coach position there.

Ham played for the Red Raiders from 1993-1996, and started for the 1996 team that made the Sweet 16.

EverythingLubbock.com confirmed that Mark Adams, a top assistant under Chris Beard, interviewed for the head coach position.