ESPN: Former Red Raider Darvin Ham to interview for TTU head coach position

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball player Darvin Ham plans to interview for the school’s vacant head coach position, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

Ham is currently an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been an assistant in the NBA since 2011, working for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks before coming to Milwaukee.

In the NBA, he’s worked with players such as Kobe Bryant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Wojnarowski, he’s been a serious head coaching candidate in the NBA in recent years.

Ham played for the Red Raiders for three seasons from 1993-1996.

As a senior in 1995-96, he averaged 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, both career highs. That year, the Red Raiders went 30-2 and lost to Georgetown in the Sweet 16.

Ham famously shattered the backboard on a dunk against North Carolina in the 1996 Tournament. He played in the NBA from 1996-2005 after graduating.

Texas Tech’s head coaching job came open Thursday when Chris Beard left to take the same position at the University of Texas.